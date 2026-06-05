Kevin O'Leary halves Utah Stratos AI campus after local pushback
Business
Kevin O'Leary is scaling down his planned Stratos Center AI campus in Box Elder County, Utah, cutting it by about 50% from the original 40,000 acres.
The move comes after strong pushback from locals worried about the project's impact.
Kevin O'Leary confirms cuts, vows protections
O'Leary confirmed the change in a letter to Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, who had earlier pushed for even bigger cuts.
Now, O'Leary says the project will protect bird habitats and use advanced water-saving technology.
He hopes it can set a new standard for environmentally responsible development, while Adams emphasized that community feedback drove these changes.