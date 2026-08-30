Kevin Warsh signals possible rate hike at Jackson Hole meeting
Business
The Fed's big annual meeting in Jackson Hole just wrapped up, and it was all about inflation.
Kevin Warsh made it clear that keeping prices in check is the Fed's main mission right now.
He hinted a rate hike could be coming soon, but didn't share specifics.
Warsh and ECB defend 2% target
Warsh said inflation needs to move toward the Fed's 2% goal, a "firm, fixed" target. If it doesn't slow down, he warned action will be needed.
European Central Bank officials backed him up, with one even pushing for a September rate hike because of stubborn inflation and strong economies.
Some big names like ECB President Christine Lagarde and former chair Jerome Powell skipped the event, with Lagarde likely due to other meetings.