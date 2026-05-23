Kevin Warsh sworn in as new Fed chair

Kevin Warsh has officially taken the oath of office as the new chairman of the US Federal Reserve . His swearing-in ceremony took place at the White House on Friday, marking a major transition in monetary policy and its impact on the American economy. Warsh succeeds Jerome Powell in this pivotal role, which comes with high expectations amid current economic challenges.

Leadership vision Warsh's oath of office In his oath of office, Warsh said he has "accepted a high and solemn responsibility." He promised to lead a "reform-oriented" Federal Reserve. The new chair emphasized that if central bankers pursue their goals with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve, "inflation can be lower, growth stronger," real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous. This statement highlights his commitment to economic stability and growth.

Presidential pressure Trump's support for Warsh President Donald Trump, who nominated Warsh for the role, has been pushing the Fed to cut interest rates and criticized Powell. However, at Warsh's swearing-in ceremony, Trump said, "I want Kevin to be totally independent. I want him to be independent and just do a great job." The president also stressed that while they want to curb inflation, they don't want to hinder economic growth.

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Policy stance Challenges ahead for Warsh Warsh takes charge at a time when price pressures have reaccelerated, mainly due to the US-Iran war's impact on energy supplies. Investors now expect an interest-rate hike by December. This comes as consumer expectations for long-term inflation hit a seven-month high in the latest data released on Friday. Despite these challenges, Warsh is determined to lead a "reform-oriented" Federal Reserve and tackle inflation while promoting economic growth.

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