Keystone opens Bengaluru office to hire local AI experts
Global advisory firm Keystone just opened its India office in Bengaluru, aiming to grow big by hiring local tech and AI experts.
CEO Jeff Marowits called the city's academic and tech scene a "perfect fit" for tackling AI challenges and making sense of India's fast-changing market.
Keystone plans to triple Bengaluru team
Bengaluru was picked because it reminds Keystone of its Cambridge roots, full of innovation and smart minds.
The new team (currently about 10 people) will support global technology companies including Microsoft and Meta, financial services firms such as Goldman Sachs, on AI disruption.
Keystone plans to grow the Bengaluru team two- to threefold over the next year to 18 months (and has already tripled the office in the last three to four months), as part of a larger growth push, betting on India as a key piece of its global strategy.