Keystone opens Bengaluru office to hire local AI experts

Bengaluru was picked because it reminds Keystone of its Cambridge roots, full of innovation and smart minds.

The new team (currently about 10 people) will support global technology companies including Microsoft and Meta, financial services firms such as Goldman Sachs, on AI disruption.

Keystone plans to grow the Bengaluru team two- to threefold over the next year to 18 months (and has already tripled the office in the last three to four months), as part of a larger growth push, betting on India as a key piece of its global strategy.