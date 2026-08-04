Keystone Realtors posts Q1 FY27 net profit 52.37cr, income 493.26cr

Pre-sales reached ₹617 crore this quarter, thanks to steady demand and buyer confidence in its projects.

Keystone is busy with 17 ongoing and 21 upcoming developments over 46 million square feet of construction area in MMR.

Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani says this record-breaking quarter sets a solid foundation for the year, adding that its focus on sustainable growth is all about creating long-term value for everyone involved.