KFC's chicken-flavored toothpaste is real—And it's already sold out
What's the story
In an unusual collaboration, KFC has teamed up with Australian oral care brand Hismile, to launch a bizarre product: fried chicken-flavored toothpaste.
The weird item was inspired by KFC's iconic recipe of 11 herbs and spices. It promises an "irresistible" experience that replicates the feeling of enjoying a hot, juicy piece of KFC chicken.
Priced at $13, the toothpaste was only available on the Hismile website.
Rapid demand
Product sold out within 2 days
The chicken-flavored toothpaste became an instant hit, selling out in 48 hours of its launch. Hismile confirmed the product's high demand.
Hismile's marketing manager Koban Jones said he was excited about the collaboration with KFC.
He called it "one of our most successful limited-run collaborations to date," and praised its ability to generate social conversation and a quick sellout.
Added features
Product also offers oral health benefits
Despite its weird taste, the product description highlighted practical benefits. The toothpaste is fluoride-free and promises "long-lasting oral health benefits."
Hismile is also selling a KFC-branded electric toothbrush for $59.
The toothbrush comes with three dynamic cleaning modes, soft-tapered bristles, and a built-in timer for maximum use.