What's the story

In an unusual collaboration, KFC has teamed up with Australian oral care brand Hismile, to launch a bizarre product: fried chicken-flavored toothpaste.

The weird item was inspired by KFC's iconic recipe of 11 herbs and spices. It promises an "irresistible" experience that replicates the feeling of enjoying a hot, juicy piece of KFC chicken.

Priced at $13, the toothpaste was only available on the Hismile website.