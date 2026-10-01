KFin Technologies and APMI launch InPro to combat money laundering
Business
KFin Technologies and the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) have teamed up to launch InPro, a new platform designed to help financial firms spot and stop money laundering.
InPro screens investor profiles against global sanctions lists, Indian debarment lists, PEP databases, regulatory watchlists, and adverse media sources, making it easier for portfolio managers to keep things above board.
InPro centralizes compliance for portfolio managers
With features like continuous monitoring, case management, and audit trails all in one place, InPro helps portfolio management services (PMS) providers stay on top of compliance.
By standardizing anti-money-laundering practices across the industry, APMI hopes members can meet regulations more easily and keep financial crime at bay.