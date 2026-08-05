Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launching in India with Reliance Brands Ltd

SKIMS has already made waves in cities like London and Dubai, and now it's eyeing Hong Kong and Seoul too.

Known for its modern shapewear, comfy loungewear, and now menswear, SKIMS aims to bring both comfort and confidence to everyone.

Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS, shared, "The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time."