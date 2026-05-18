Kin Health raises $9 million to transcribe and summarize doctor visits

Free app encrypted, not HIPAA certified

You can use the Kin Health app to share visit notes with family or prep questions for your next appointment.

All data is encrypted for privacy (though it is not HIPAA-certified because it focuses on patients).

Built by Arpan Parikh, Amit Parikh, and Kyle Alwyn, Kin plans to add electronic health record integration later this year.

The app stays free for users and makes money through referrals, like GoodRx.