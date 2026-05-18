Kin Health raises $9 million to transcribe and summarize doctor visits
Kin Health, a startup making doctor appointments less stressful, just snagged $9 million in seed funding led by Maveron, plus backing from Town Hall Ventures, Eniac Ventures, and more than 30 doctors.
Their AI-powered app helps you record and transcribe your doctor visits, then gives you clear summaries with next steps, so you don't forget anything important.
Free app encrypted, not HIPAA certified
You can use the Kin Health app to share visit notes with family or prep questions for your next appointment.
All data is encrypted for privacy (though it is not HIPAA-certified because it focuses on patients).
Built by Arpan Parikh, Amit Parikh, and Kyle Alwyn, Kin plans to add electronic health record integration later this year.
The app stays free for users and makes money through referrals, like GoodRx.