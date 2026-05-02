Kislay Verma credits Claude Opus 4.6 for Shoffr Delhi launch

Shoffr: AI cut timeline to 30%

Verma said using AI cut their usual project timeline down to about 30%.

After the code was generated, Shoffr's team double-checked everything for accuracy, making sure fare structures and app features worked smoothly before launch.

While this move highlights how much AI can boost productivity for startups, some users are still cautious about relying on AI-generated code for more critical industries where mistakes could be risky.