Kislay Verma credits Claude Opus 4.6 for Shoffr Delhi launch
Shoffr, a cab aggregator from Bengaluru, just pulled off a super-fast launch in Delhi, going live in only 3 days.
Their secret weapon? An AI coding tool called Claude Opus 4.6, which helped them set up pre-booked city rides at record speed.
Co-founder and CTO Kislay Verma shared that the AI handled code generation in just 4 hours, with the rest of the time spent fine-tuning and testing.
Shoffr: AI cut timeline to 30%
Verma said using AI cut their usual project timeline down to about 30%.
After the code was generated, Shoffr's team double-checked everything for accuracy, making sure fare structures and app features worked smoothly before launch.
While this move highlights how much AI can boost productivity for startups, some users are still cautious about relying on AI-generated code for more critical industries where mistakes could be risky.