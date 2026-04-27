Kissht IPO opens April 30, aims to raise ₹930cr

Digital lending platform Kissht has announced its initial public offering (IPO) on April 30. The company hopes to raise ₹926 crore through the share sale. The price band for the IPO has been set at ₹162-171 per share. At the upper end of this range, Kissht is looking at a post-money valuation of around ₹3,062 crore.

Financial details Fresh issue and OFS component in IPO The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares, which is expected to fetch around ₹76 crore. The company has revised its initial plan, which was to raise ₹1,000 crore through a fresh issue and sell 8.8 million shares via OFS. A major chunk of the funds raised, around ₹637.5 crore, will go into Kissht's in-house non-banking financial company Si Creva.

Management team Who are the book running managers for the IPO? The book running managers for the IPO are JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking. Among the existing investors selling shares through OFS are Vertex Ventures, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Ventureast Proactive Fund, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, and AION Advisory.

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Company history What does Kissht do? Founded in 2015 by former McKinsey executives Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, Kissht started as a tech-driven consumer lending platform for checkout finance. It now offers instant personal loans through its own balance sheet and partnerships with around 38 lenders. The company has over 63 million registered users as of December 31, 2025, and has served more than 11 million users.

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