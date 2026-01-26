Who was TT Jagannathan, 'Kitchen Mogul' awarded Padma Shri posthumously?
What's the story
TT Jagannathan, the late chairman emeritus of TTK Prestige Group and a pioneer in the kitchenware industry, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. The award was given to him in the trade and industry category for his immense contribution to these sectors. He was popularly known as "Kitchen Mogul" for his innovative work in creating safe and efficient kitchen products.
Industry impact
Jagannathan's legacy in the kitchenware industry
Jagannathan is credited with inventing the GRS safety mechanism for pressure cookers, a revolutionary development in the kitchenware industry. He also played a major role in exporting Indian cookware globally and led TTK Prestige Group for decades. Under his leadership, the Prestige brand became synonymous with quality and innovation in India, making it a household name across the country.
Philanthropy and education
Contributions beyond kitchenware
Apart from his contributions to the kitchenware industry, Jagannathan also made significant strides in healthcare, sanitation, and education. He was a gold medalist from IIT Madras and had a PhD in operations from Cornell University, USA. His love for cooking was matched by his passion for innovation, which he often said began in the kitchen.
Business turnaround
Jagannathan's role in TTK Group's transformation
Jagannathan was on the board of TTK Prestige for 50 years and played a key role in turning around the TTK Group, making it debt-free. He also led the expansion of Prestige from a pressure cooker manufacturer to a full-service kitchen solutions brand. This included cookware and electrical appliances among other products. His strategic vision helped shape the company's growth trajectory over decades.