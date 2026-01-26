Who was TT Jagannathan, 'Kitchen Mogul' awarded Padma Shri posthumously?

TT Jagannathan, the late chairman emeritus of TTK Prestige Group and a pioneer in the kitchenware industry, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Shri . The award was given to him in the trade and industry category for his immense contribution to these sectors. He was popularly known as "Kitchen Mogul" for his innovative work in creating safe and efficient kitchen products.

Industry impact Jagannathan's legacy in the kitchenware industry Jagannathan is credited with inventing the GRS safety mechanism for pressure cookers, a revolutionary development in the kitchenware industry. He also played a major role in exporting Indian cookware globally and led TTK Prestige Group for decades. Under his leadership, the Prestige brand became synonymous with quality and innovation in India, making it a household name across the country.

Philanthropy and education Contributions beyond kitchenware Apart from his contributions to the kitchenware industry, Jagannathan also made significant strides in healthcare, sanitation, and education. He was a gold medalist from IIT Madras and had a PhD in operations from Cornell University, USA. His love for cooking was matched by his passion for innovation, which he often said began in the kitchen.

