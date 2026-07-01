Knack Packaging IPO opens with 15% GMP: Should you bid?

Financial growth

Financials and use of proceeds

For FY26, Knack Packaging reported a revenue from operations of ₹823.4 crore, up from ₹736.5 crore in the previous year. The company's net profit also increased to ₹92.8 crore from ₹73.8 crore in FY25 while EBITDA improved to ₹152 crore with margins expanding to 18.5%. The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds primarily for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana in Gujarat with an estimated capital expenditure of around ₹320 crore.