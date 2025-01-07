What's the story

Imagine getting expert medical advice without stepping out of your home, skipping long queues, and saving money in the process—sounds like a dream? It's now a reality, thanks to telemedicine. In India, where healthcare costs can pile up quickly, online doctor consultations are changing the game.

From avoiding hefty hospital bills to accessing affordable follow-ups, this tech-driven revolution can be your ultimate money-saving health hack. Let's dive into how telemedicine can boost your health and wallet.