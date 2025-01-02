5 stellar credit cards for tech gadget enthusiasts in India
For gadget lovers in India, choosing the right credit card can transform their shopping experience into a rewarding journey. The perfect credit card should offer amazing benefits, cashbacks, and rewards designed specifically for the tech-savvy lifestyle. This article uncovers five such outstanding credit cards that deliver these advantages, particularly for online purchases of gadgets and digital products.
HDFC Millennia Credit Card: A digital shopper's delight
The HDFC Millennia Credit Card is a clear winner for high-spend online shoppers. It boasts an impressive 5% cashback on online spends (think gadgets and those unavoidable software subscriptions). At a reasonable ₹1,000 annual fee (easily waived off by spending over ₹100,000 annually), you also get access to complimentary lounge visits, discounts on dining, and shopping. This card is a no-brainer for tech enthusiasts with substantial online transactions.
Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: Maximizing online spends
Tailored for high-intensity online spenders, the Axis Bank ACE Credit Card offers a hefty 5% cashback on bill payments, groceries, and online shopping. This card is especially advantageous for creators (they watch a lot of OTT content) and those managing digital finance of their households. Alongside a reasonable joining fee of ₹499 (waived after annual spends exceed ₹200,000), it provides fuel surcharge waivers and dedicated customer support.
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: For Amazon loyalists
The Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is a no-brainer for frequent Amazon shoppers or anyone heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem. Boasting up to 5% cashback on purchases for Prime members (3% for non-Prime), this card has no annual fees and offers no-cost EMI options, plus exclusive discounts on Amazon. It's a no-fuss option for people who often buy tech gadgets from the platform.
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Flipkart Fanatics' favorite
Perfect for loyal shoppers at Flipkart and partner merchants, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card delivers 5% cashback at Flipkart and Cleartrip, 4% back with partners like Swiggy and Uber, and 1% back on all other spends. Plus, enjoy four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits annually after spending a minimum of ₹50,000 per year.
American Express SmartEarn(tm) Credit Card: Rewarding every spend
The American Express SmartEarn(tm) Credit Card provides 10X Membership Rewards(r) Points on Zomato, Flipkart, and Myntra. You get one reward point for every ₹100 spent on other purchases. Plus, there's a ₹500 Amazon India gift card as a welcome gift, and you can earn up to ₹4,000 in travel e-vouchers each year by reaching certain spend milestones.