For vintage collectors, the HDFC Infinia Metal Edition, HDFC Diners Club Black, ICICI Emeralde, IndusInd Legend, and Axis Reserve credit cards offer unique benefits.

These cards provide robust rewards, luxury perks, and exclusive access to events, perfect for collectors and globetrotters.

Whether it's redeeming points for collectibles, enjoying unlimited lounge access, or getting annual fee reversals, these cards cater to the lifestyle of high-end collectors.

Ultimate credit cards for vintage collectors

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Dec 27, 202411:08 am

What's the story For vintage collectors in India, choosing the right credit card is key to unlocking the full potential of their hobby. The perfect card goes beyond financial convenience, offering rewards and perks that amplify the thrill of the hunt. Whether it's exclusive access to art auctions or high-end travel benefits, these five credit cards are the top choices for collectors seeking to elevate their search for rare and vintage treasures.

Metal edition

HDFC Infinia Metal Edition: A collector's dream

The HDFC Infinia Metal Edition is the ultimate card for collectors, combining a robust rewards program with luxury perks. Collectors benefit from five reward points per ₹150 spent, redeemable towards purchasing more collectibles. Unlimited lounge access and comprehensive travel insurance are perfect for globetrotters traveling in search of rare pieces. Plus, access to exclusive events provides opportunities to network and uncover unique items.

Club Black

Diners Club Black: Rewarding luxury

The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card shines with a highly rewarding structure, providing ten times rewards on international spends. Its quarterly milestone benefits come with luxury vouchers, perfect for any collector's weaponry. Despite its lower acceptance in India due to the Diners network, the card's unique discounts and offers from luxury partnerships make it a strong contender for vintage collectors looking for high-value purchases.

Emeralde Perks

ICICI Emeralde: Exclusivity at its best

The ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card (by invitation only) targets high-end spenders with a competitive 3% reward rate on regular spends. Welcome benefits, including luxury gift vouchers, ensure your collection journey is off to a great start. And with unlimited lounge access and complimentary Accor membership for room upgrades and dining deals, this card is perfect for the frequent traveler in search of their next unique piece.

Legend benefits

IndusInd Legend: Tailored luxury benefits

The IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card shines with its unique welcome benefits - you can choose between complimentary stays at Oberoi hotels or select Montblanc products. Fancy, right? Its dynamic reward points system empowers collectors to redeem points in ways that truly complement their lifestyle. Free stays at fancy hotels during auctions or exhibitions sound pretty enticing, and golf program access along with extensive travel insurance seal the deal.

Reserve rewards

Axis Reserve: A collector's financial ally

Its rewarding system is designed for both domestic and international spends, making the Axis Reserve Credit Card a great companion for vintage collectors. Unlimited lounge access provides comfort during travels, and dining benefits through Dineout Plus facilitate networking at art events. Plus, the milestone benefit of annual fee reversal upon spending ₹1 million makes it a cost-effective choice for those who spend big on their collections.