Korea's Kospi index breaks 6,000 as market overtakes France

Korea's market added roughly $2.23 trillion since the start of 2025—a massive 44% gain—while France managed just a 4% rise. That's impressive considering Korea's economy is actually smaller than France's, showing how much tech and innovation can move markets.

Tech boom fuels rise

Big wins in semiconductors and other tech sectors did most of the heavy lifting, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix riding high on AI demand and chip shortages.

Government moves like tax breaks for investors and new tech-friendly policies also helped keep money flowing into Korean stocks.