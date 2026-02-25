Korea's Kospi index breaks 6,000 as market overtakes France
South Korea's stock market has officially overtaken France in total value, with a $3.76 trillion valuation, while the Kospi index broke past 6,000 in February 2026.
This milestone puts Korea ninth in the world, ahead of both France and Germany.
This year, France gained about 4%
Korea's market added roughly $2.23 trillion since the start of 2025—a massive 44% gain—while France managed just a 4% rise.
That's impressive considering Korea's economy is actually smaller than France's, showing how much tech and innovation can move markets.
Tech boom fuels rise
Big wins in semiconductors and other tech sectors did most of the heavy lifting, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix riding high on AI demand and chip shortages.
Government moves like tax breaks for investors and new tech-friendly policies also helped keep money flowing into Korean stocks.