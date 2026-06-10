KOSPI drops over 2% to 7,902.84 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
South Korea's stock market took a hit, down over 2%, after U.S.-Iran tensions spiked when President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter and the US responded with airstrikes.
The KOSPI index dropped to 7,902.84, reflecting how global uncertainty can quickly shake up markets.
Foreign investors pull out $1.25 billion
Foreign investors pulled out about $1.25 billion, while the Korean won actually got a bit stronger against the US dollar.
Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw shares fall sharply, but POSCO Holdings managed a small gain.
Meanwhile, South Korea's finance ministry says it's keeping a close eye on things to help steady the situation.