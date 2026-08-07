KOSPI edges up 0.18% but set for 3rd weekly drop
Business
South Korea's stock market had a roller coaster Friday, with the KOSPI Index rising just 0.18% after bouncing between big gains and losses.
Even with this slight uptick, the index is down 4.2% for the week and on track for its third weekly drop, as investors weigh mixed US earnings and concerns about AI spending.
Foreign investors buy ₩287.8bn Korean stocks
Foreign investors are still buying South Korean stocks, 287.8 billion won (about $202.3 million) worth on Friday, despite global uncertainty from the US and concerns about AI spending.
The KOSPI has gained 49.67% this year, and the won is up against the US dollar.
Sector-wise, Samsung Electronics saw a boost while SK Hynix slipped; automakers like Hyundai Motor lost ground, but LG Energy Solution and POSCO Holdings posted gains.