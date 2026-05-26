Kospi hits record high amid U.S.-Iran talks after Trump's remark
Business
South Korea's Kospi index just broke its all-time record on Tuesday, riding a wave of hope from ongoing U.S.-Iran peace talks.
The surge followed a market holiday and got an extra boost when President Trump said the negotiations were "proceeding nicely," though he warned the US could restart attacks if the talks failed.
Brent rises as US oil drops
Oil prices didn't agree on which way to go: US oil futures dropped while Brent crude rose, showing just how uncertain everyone feels about the outcome.
Meanwhile, global stocks soared as investors hoped for an end to the Middle East energy crisis.
Still, reports of airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz remind us that peace isn't guaranteed yet; both sides are juggling some pretty tough issues.