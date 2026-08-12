Kospi rises 3.46% to highest since August 5 amid AI

Foreign investors poured 899.6 billion won, or $635.65 million, into South Korean stocks, with big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix leading the charge thanks to their roles in AI hardware.

While battery maker LG Energy Solution and automakers also saw solid gains, not every stock followed suit. Some lagged or dipped slightly.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won slipped just a bit against the dollar, and bond yields stayed steady, signaling overall market stability despite global ups and downs.