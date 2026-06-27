Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Ashok Vaswani is stepping down
What's the story
Ashok Vaswani, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has announced his decision not to seek re-appointment after his current term ends on December 31. The bank confirmed the development in a stock exchange filing today. The board of directors acknowledged Vaswani's decision during their meeting and has begun the process of appointing a successor.
Transition process
Bank begins process to identify successor
Vaswani's departure will mark the end of a significant chapter in Kotak Mahindra Bank's history. He has been at the helm during a time of major transformation in India's financial sector. The bank said it expects to have new leadership in place well ahead of the transition, ensuring continuity in operations and strategic direction. However, no names have been disclosed as potential successors yet.
Professional background
Vaswani's banking career and experience
Vaswani, a former Barclays executive, joined Kotak Mahindra Bank after billionaire banker Uday Kotak decided to step down in September 2023. He was previously the President of US-Israeli AI fintech Pagaya Technologies Ltd. At Barclays, he held several top positions including CEO Africa, CEO UK retail and business bank, and CEO personal and corporate banking before becoming the CEO of Barclays UK in March 2016.
Strategic vision
Kotak Mahindra Bank under Vaswani's leadership
Under Vaswani's leadership, Kotak Mahindra Bank has seen a major transformation. He had said in an interview last December that he was happy to have established a group-level strategy. "There is a common narrative, including investor, employee and brand narratives," he had said. The bank has been under pressure to improve its cost efficiency and catch up with peers in the industry.