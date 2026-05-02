Kotak CEO Ashok Vaswani warns AI tools heighten cyber risks

Nirmala Sitharaman urges banks strengthen cybersecurity

Vaswani put it simply: "We have always been geared up to deal with cyber attacks at the speed of a human. Now we have to deal with cyber attacks at the speed of a machine."

In other words, banks can't rely on old-school methods anymore: they need faster tech and sharper strategies to keep up.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also asked banks to get serious about cybersecurity by reporting suspicious activity quickly and bringing in more experts.

Even with these challenges, Kotak still posted strong profits this quarter.