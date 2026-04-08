Kotak deputy VP Pushpender Singh arrested over ₹150cr Panchkula scam

Alleged bogus accounts siphoned municipal deposits

Between 2020 and 2022, Singh and Kaushik allegedly used bogus accounts to pull money from real municipal deposits using fake paperwork.

Five people, including Dileep Kumar Raghav, a relationship manager, had already been arrested in connection with the discrepancies; Raghav was accused of sending false reports about the fixed deposits.

The whole thing came out when the municipal corporation noticed their books didn't match the bank's records.

Now, Singh faces court.