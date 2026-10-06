Kotak Mahindra Bank launches IIT AI workshops for SME promoters

What sets these workshops apart is their hands-on approach: entrepreneurs send in their specific business problems ahead of time, so faculty can suggest tailored AI solutions.

For example, a leading manufacturer of mattresses and foam products explored AI-enabled sleep monitoring technologies that could help the promoter anticipate demand for customized bedding products, while professors demonstrated how generative AI tools could significantly reduce script development and content creation timelines, with tasks potentially compressed into hours.

Thanks to strong feedback, Kotak plans to keep these sessions going for at least another 18 months, aiming to help more SMEs stay competitive in the digital age.