Kotak Mahindra Bank names Anup Kumar Saha MD and CEO
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank just picked Anup Kumar Saha as its next managing director and CEO, with his term kicking off January 1, 2027.
He will be taking over from Ashok Vaswani, who has led the bank since 2024.
The move still needs shareholder approval, but the board is already working on it.
Anup Kumar Saha 32+ years experience
Saha brings more than 32 years of industry know-how (25 of those in financial services). He joined Kotak in early 2026 and currently heads retail banking and data analytics.
Before this, he was managing director and CEO at Bajaj Finance and held senior roles at ICICI Bank.
On top of that, he is an IIT Kharagpur graduate with an MBA from IIM Lucknow, so he knows his stuff both on paper and in practice.