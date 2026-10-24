Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 FY27 profit jumps 26% to ₹5,645cr
What's the story
Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,645 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2026. This marks a 26% increase from the corresponding period last year when the bank posted a net profit of ₹4,468 crore. The bank's total income for the quarter stood at ₹29,426.88 crore.
Financial growth
Standalone profit after tax up 29%
On a standalone basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit after tax jumped 29% to ₹4,212 crore from ₹3,253 crore in the same quarter last year.
The bank's net interest income also rose by 16% year-on-year to ₹8,459 crore for the quarter.
This was up from ₹7,311 crore in Q2 FY26 and represented a 7% increase from the previous quarter's net interest income of ₹7,928 crore.
Asset growth
Consolidated capital adequacy ratio at 22.4%
The bank's consolidated customer assets stood at ₹6,99,250 crore as of September 30, 2026.
This is a 21% increase from ₹5,76,339 crore a year ago.
The consolidated capital adequacy ratio under Basel III was at a healthy 22.4% as of September end, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at an equally robust 22.1%.
Asset quality
GNPA ratio improves to 1.04%
The bank's asset quality also remained strong, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improving to 1.04% in Q2 FY27 from 1.39% a year ago. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.24%, down from 0.32% in Q2 FY26.