Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 FY27 profit jumps 26% to ₹5,645cr

On a standalone basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit after tax jumped 29% to ₹4,212 crore from ₹3,253 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank's net interest income also rose by 16% year-on-year to ₹8,459 crore for the quarter.

This was up from ₹7,311 crore in Q2 FY26 and represented a 7% increase from the previous quarter's net interest income of ₹7,928 crore.