Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slip despite ₹4,027cr profit, up 13%

Shares hit low ₹363, brokerages split

Shares hit a low of ₹363 before recovering slightly to trade at ₹375.85, down about 2%, making Kotak one of the day's top losers on Nifty 50.

Brokerages couldn't agree: Morgan Stanley stayed positive with a ₹500 target, BofA liked its asset quality and margins (₹460 target), while Macquarie was neutral and Ambit remained cautious due to rising costs.

So, even with good profits, future risks kept everyone guessing.