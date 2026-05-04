Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slip despite ₹4,027cr profit, up 13%
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock slipped by up to 5% on Monday, despite the bank posting a solid 13% rise in net profit for the March quarter of fiscal 2026 (₹4,027 crore).
Investors seemed more concerned about what's next for the bank than its current numbers, which weighed down the share price.
Shares hit low ₹363, brokerages split
Shares hit a low of ₹363 before recovering slightly to trade at ₹375.85, down about 2%, making Kotak one of the day's top losers on Nifty 50.
Brokerages couldn't agree: Morgan Stanley stayed positive with a ₹500 target, BofA liked its asset quality and margins (₹460 target), while Macquarie was neutral and Ambit remained cautious due to rising costs.
So, even with good profits, future risks kept everyone guessing.