Kotak Mahindra Bank to takeover Deutsche Bank's Indian business
What's the story
Kotak Mahindra Bank has emerged as the frontrunner to bag Deutsche Bank's retail operations in India for around ₹4,500 crore. The deal will bolster Kotak's retail lending capacity and expand its deposit base. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank's sale of its India retail business is part of a larger strategy to streamline its global operations.
Acquisition
Acquisition deal includes retail loan and deposit book
The acquisition deal includes a retail loan and deposit book of about ₹27,000 crore. This covers personal and home loans, MSME lending, retail deposits, and wealth management assets. The wealth management business is estimated at roughly ₹7,000 crore, while the bulk of the portfolio is driven by retail and MSME loans.
Competitive bidding
Kotak outbids Federal Bank for acquisition
Kotak is likely to pay a slight premium over the net value of assets over liabilities in Deutsche Bank's India unit portfolio, which is around ₹4,300 crore. The bank has outbid Federal Bank, which was also in the running for this acquisition. However, final numbers for the deal may be adjusted at closing.
Market position
Deutsche Bank's India unit caters to affluent clients
Deutsche Bank's India unit, which has around 17 branches, caters to affluent clients. Its retail segment reported a revenue of ₹2,455 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2025, up from ₹2,362 crore in FY24. The retail banking business had total assets of ₹25,038 crore as of March 2025.
Strategic expansion
Acquisition will deepen Kotak's retail franchise
The acquisition will deepen Kotak's retail franchise, adding scale in loans and deposits while strengthening its presence in the MSME segment and wealth management. This move is tipped to accelerate growth in the high-net-worth segment and raise its share in prime urban retail lending.