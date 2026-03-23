Kotak Mahindra Bank to takeover Deutsche Bank's Indian business

Kotak Mahindra Bank has emerged as the frontrunner to bag Deutsche Bank's retail operations in India for around ₹4,500 crore. The deal will bolster Kotak's retail lending capacity and expand its deposit base. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank's sale of its India retail business is part of a larger strategy to streamline its global operations.

Acquisition Acquisition deal includes retail loan and deposit book The acquisition deal includes a retail loan and deposit book of about ₹27,000 crore. This covers personal and home loans, MSME lending, retail deposits, and wealth management assets. The wealth management business is estimated at roughly ₹7,000 crore, while the bulk of the portfolio is driven by retail and MSME loans.

Competitive bidding Kotak outbids Federal Bank for acquisition Kotak is likely to pay a slight premium over the net value of assets over liabilities in Deutsche Bank's India unit portfolio, which is around ₹4,300 crore. The bank has outbid Federal Bank, which was also in the running for this acquisition. However, final numbers for the deal may be adjusted at closing.

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Market position Deutsche Bank's India unit caters to affluent clients Deutsche Bank's India unit, which has around 17 branches, caters to affluent clients. Its retail segment reported a revenue of ₹2,455 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2025, up from ₹2,362 crore in FY24. The retail banking business had total assets of ₹25,038 crore as of March 2025.

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