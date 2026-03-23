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Kotak Mahindra Bank to takeover Deutsche Bank's Indian business
The deal is valued at around ₹4,500 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank to takeover Deutsche Bank's Indian business

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 23, 2026
02:21 pm
What's the story

Kotak Mahindra Bank has emerged as the frontrunner to bag Deutsche Bank's retail operations in India for around ₹4,500 crore. The deal will bolster Kotak's retail lending capacity and expand its deposit base. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank's sale of its India retail business is part of a larger strategy to streamline its global operations.

Acquisition

Acquisition deal includes retail loan and deposit book

The acquisition deal includes a retail loan and deposit book of about ₹27,000 crore. This covers personal and home loans, MSME lending, retail deposits, and wealth management assets. The wealth management business is estimated at roughly ₹7,000 crore, while the bulk of the portfolio is driven by retail and MSME loans.

Competitive bidding

Kotak outbids Federal Bank for acquisition

Kotak is likely to pay a slight premium over the net value of assets over liabilities in Deutsche Bank's India unit portfolio, which is around ₹4,300 crore. The bank has outbid Federal Bank, which was also in the running for this acquisition. However, final numbers for the deal may be adjusted at closing.

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Market position

Deutsche Bank's India unit caters to affluent clients

Deutsche Bank's India unit, which has around 17 branches, caters to affluent clients. Its retail segment reported a revenue of ₹2,455 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2025, up from ₹2,362 crore in FY24. The retail banking business had total assets of ₹25,038 crore as of March 2025.

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Strategic expansion

Acquisition will deepen Kotak's retail franchise

The acquisition will deepen Kotak's retail franchise, adding scale in loans and deposits while strengthening its presence in the MSME segment and wealth management. This move is tipped to accelerate growth in the high-net-worth segment and raise its share in prime urban retail lending.

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