Kotak Mahindra shares rise 4% after Anup Kumar Saha appointment
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock shot up over 4% after Anup Kumar Saha was named the next MD and CEO, starting in January 2027.
Saha joined the bank in January 2026 but brings over 32 years of experience, including 25 years in financial services across banking and non-banking financial institutions.
The Reserve Bank of India has already given the green light for his appointment.
Kotak Mahindra shares up 21%
Since stepping in as executive director in March, Saha has handled key areas like retail banking and data analytics.
The bank's shares have climbed over 21% over the past six months, even as the Sensex slipped by 1%.
Analyst Aditya Thukral suggests buying in at ₹410 to ₹420, with hopes for a target price near ₹460, reflecting growing optimism around Kotak's future under Saha.