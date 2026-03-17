KPIL wins ₹2,471cr in new contracts, shares fall 2.88%

CEO says they've locked in ₹22,000 crore worth of orders

These new contracts cover an underground metro rail project in India (through a joint venture), plus power transmission work both here and abroad, and some buildings and factories projects too.

KPIL is pretty global. They're active in over 30 countries across railways, highways, water supply, oil and gas pipelines, and urban mobility.

CEO Manish Mohnot shared that thanks to a strong project pipeline, they've already locked in around ₹22,000 crore worth of orders for FY26.