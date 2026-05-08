KPIT founder Ravi Pandit (76), pioneer in mobility software, dies

Ravi Pandit, the co-founder and long-serving chairman of KPIT Technologies Ltd, has passed away in Pune . He was 76 years old. The news was confirmed by the company in an exchange filing but did not disclose any details about the cause of his death. Pandit's demise has left a void in India's automotive and mobility software engineering industry where KPIT is a leading player.

Legacy Gold-medalist CA and MBA from MIT Pandit was a well-known Indian entrepreneur and tech visionary. He was a gold-medalist Chartered Accountant and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management. Under his leadership, KPIT evolved from a generic IT consulting company to a global leader in automotive and mobility software solutions. The company now operates in 15 countries with its engineering solutions powering millions of vehicles across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Civic engagement Pandit was also a civic activist Beyond his business accomplishments, Pandit was instrumental in shaping India's civic and environmental policies. He co-founded the Pune International Centre and Janwani, organizations focused on urban governance and public policy. A staunch advocate for sustainability research, he supported the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE). His deep expertise led him to be appointed as the only private-sector member of India's Empowered Group for National Green Hydrogen Mission.

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