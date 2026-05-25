KPMG projects India data center market near $46B by 2033
India's data center scene is on a massive upswing, with revenues expected to hit nearly $46 billion by 2033, says a new KPMG report.
What is driving this boom? Big demand for AI-powered tech, cloud services, and new rules that require companies to keep data within India.
The AI infrastructure part alone is growing fast, jumping from about $588.6 million in 2024 to $3.55 billion by 2030.
Outdated cooling prompts upgrades, renewables
KPMG points out that many older data centers cannot handle modern AI needs because of outdated cooling systems.
Their advice? Streamline everything, from buying land to following new digital privacy laws, by working with an integrated partner.
There is also a big push toward sustainability: operators are focusing on renewable energy and smarter designs so they can meet environmental goals and attract global investors.