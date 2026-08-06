KPMG, PwC, EY, Deloitte partner with startups for smarter AI
Business
The Big Four consulting firms, KPMG, PwC, EY, and Deloitte, are joining forces with tech startups to roll out smarter AI services.
By combining startup innovation with their own experience in scaling and governance, these firms want to help businesses upgrade faster with things like agentic AI and workplace transformation.
EY India partners over 100 startups
It's a win-win: the Big Four get access to fresh tech without building everything themselves, while startups score credibility and big clients.
For example, some of the Big Four helped RVAI Global land 10 major enterprise clients in just a few months.
EY India now works with over 100 startups, and EY India is exploring selective acquisitions and acqui-hires.