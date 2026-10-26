KPMG says India's digital and AI skills could be exports
India's digital know-how and AI skills are catching the world's eye, and KPMG thinks they could become valuable exports.
KPMG's Global Head of Government and Public Sector Dean Grandy highlights that these strengths open doors for international partnerships, but warns that hitting big growth numbers (like 8% to 10%) won't be easy anymore, thanks to rising global trade barriers and political tensions.
Dean Grandy urges showcasing India's tech
Grandy believes India should double down on its digital literacy and innovative technology to make a mark globally.
He points out that signing trade deals isn't enough: real economic gains need follow-through and active engagement.
Showcasing India's technology wins abroad and building genuine business connections could help turn these capabilities into worldwide success, even in a tricky global climate.