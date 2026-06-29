KPMG says professionals must know AI agent management by 2031

Digital assistants reshape tech teams

By 2027, digital assistants could make up over one-third of core technology teams (up from 28% just last year), which means team setups and job roles are about to change fast.

Umesh Sachdev of Uniphore points out that mastering AI is key if you want your company to stand out.

Most executives also plan to partner with outside experts for the tricky stuff. AI solutions architect and strategic advisor Noelle Russell suggests keeping in-house focus on what you know best.

One thing on leaders' minds is quantum computing risks: 41% worry they are falling behind in preparing for quantum-related encryption threats.