KPMG says professionals must know AI agent management by 2031
A new KPMG report says that by 2031, knowing how to manage AI agents will be a must-have skill for professionals.
Out of 2,500 technology executives surveyed across 27 countries, a huge 92% agree.
Right now, 88% of organizations are already investing in building agentic AI into their systems.
Digital assistants reshape tech teams
By 2027, digital assistants could make up over one-third of core technology teams (up from 28% just last year), which means team setups and job roles are about to change fast.
Umesh Sachdev of Uniphore points out that mastering AI is key if you want your company to stand out.
Most executives also plan to partner with outside experts for the tricky stuff. AI solutions architect and strategic advisor Noelle Russell suggests keeping in-house focus on what you know best.
One thing on leaders' minds is quantum computing risks: 41% worry they are falling behind in preparing for quantum-related encryption threats.