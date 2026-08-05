KPMG survey: finance AI use climbs from 30% to 75%
AI use in finance has shot up from 30% to 75% since 2024, according to a new KPMG survey of 1,013 senior finance leaders across 20 countries and 13 sectors.
More than three-fourths of organizations are leveraging AI in financial planning, reporting and commercial analysis.
Assurance-ready firms report 3-6x improvement rates
About 71% of senior finance leaders say AI is paying off or even beating their expectations, especially when it comes to making tough calls and forecasting.
But there is a catch: organizations capable of producing AI-related audit evidence efficiently reported three to six times the rate of significant improvement compared with those that were not assurance-ready.
Upskilling teams for AI is also on the rise, but KPMG warns that building solid rules and better data systems will be key if companies want real results.