KPMG survey: finance AI use climbs from 30% to 75%

About 71% of senior finance leaders say AI is paying off or even beating their expectations, especially when it comes to making tough calls and forecasting.

But there is a catch: organizations capable of producing AI-related audit evidence efficiently reported three to six times the rate of significant improvement compared with those that were not assurance-ready.

Upskilling teams for AI is also on the rise, but KPMG warns that building solid rules and better data systems will be key if companies want real results.