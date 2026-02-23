KRAFTON appoints its 1st-ever Chief AI Officer

Lee's new role is all about making games smarter and more interactive—think better in-game characters you can actually play with (Co-Playable Characters), smoother game development, and using KRAFTON's simulation tech for real-world robotics. He was key to their big 2025 NVIDIA partnership and helped build KRAFTON's own AI foundation model.

Lee has a PhD from UC Berkeley

Lee has a PhD from UC Berkeley and has published 57 papers at top conferences like NeurIPS and ICML. He specializes in machine learning, language processing, reinforcement learning, and more.

On LinkedIn he called KRAFTON AI "KRAFTON AI, the company's AI research and development unit, is 'already probably the strongest AI R&D entity for AI for gaming worldwide, and one of the best AI R&D entities in Korea. And we are not stopping there. '"—and he seems excited to prove it.