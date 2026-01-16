Krafton is dropping 26 new games—big plans beyond PUBG

Krafton just revealed it has a 26-project development pipeline, with 12 of those titles targeted for release within the next two years, aiming to build fresh franchises while also accelerating the growth of the PUBG IP franchise. The announcement came at their KRAFTON LIVE TALK event, signaling a huge push for variety in gaming.

Fast-tracked releases and fresh titles Krafton's bringing a "small-and-fast" approach by adding 15 new leaders to speed up development.

Out of the 26 games, 12 are set to drop soon—including Subnautica 2, Palworld Mobile, and NO LAW—so expect plenty of options if you're looking for something new.

PUBG gets an upgrade—and spinoffs PUBG isn't just sticking to battle royale anymore. Krafton plans motion updates, new modes, and more ways for players to create content themselves.

Plus, spinoffs like PUBG: Black Budget and BLINDSPOT are coming, while the company plans to expand mobile and cross-platform titles to target global markets and emerging regions.