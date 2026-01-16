Krafton is dropping 26 new games—big plans beyond PUBG
Krafton just revealed it has a 26-project development pipeline, with 12 of those titles targeted for release within the next two years, aiming to build fresh franchises while also accelerating the growth of the PUBG IP franchise.
The announcement came at their KRAFTON LIVE TALK event, signaling a huge push for variety in gaming.
Fast-tracked releases and fresh titles
Krafton's bringing a "small-and-fast" approach by adding 15 new leaders to speed up development.
Out of the 26 games, 12 are set to drop soon—including Subnautica 2, Palworld Mobile, and NO LAW—so expect plenty of options if you're looking for something new.
PUBG gets an upgrade—and spinoffs
PUBG isn't just sticking to battle royale anymore. Krafton plans motion updates, new modes, and more ways for players to create content themselves.
Plus, spinoffs like PUBG: Black Budget and BLINDSPOT are coming, while the company plans to expand mobile and cross-platform titles to target global markets and emerging regions.
Investing in future tech (and hits)
Krafton's also doubling down on existing hits like inZOI and MIMESIS while exploring AI-powered game tech and evaluating applications in physical AI and robotics.
So if you're into cutting-edge stuff or just want more game choices, keep an eye out.