Krishna Rangasayee warns India could take decades to master chipmaking
Business
India wants to be a big player in the global chip game, but it could take several decades to get there, warns Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa AI.
Setting up chip factories is just the start. India also needs stronger supply chains, more demand for chips at home, and serious investment to really compete.
SiMa AI expands R&D in India
Rangasayee said India's sovereign need to build semiconductors, but admits building a self-sustaining ecosystem won't be easy.
Still, SiMa AI is betting on India's engineering talent by expanding its R&D and business efforts here, even though deep tech funding remains tough.
The hope: help spark real progress in India's semiconductor scene.