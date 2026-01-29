KRM Ayurveda IPO: Shares pop 28% on debut, huge investor buzz

KRM Ayurveda began as a kidney hospital and now treats conditions like liver disorders, diabetes, fatty liver, and arthritis through six hospitals and five clinics across India. With 443 employees, they offer telemedicine consults (even globally), wellness programs, and their own Ayurvedic medicines.

Other quick facts:

The IPO raised ₹77.49 crore by offering 57.40 lakh new shares between January 21-23; each lot was 1,000 shares (₹1.35 lakh per lot).

Shares were allotted on January 27 and started trading today.

For FY25, the company posted a profit after tax of ₹12.1 crore with an EBITDA margin of about 26%.