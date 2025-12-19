KSH International IPO draws lukewarm response, misses full subscription

The company makes and exports magnet winding wire, supplying big players in power, renewables, railways, automotive, and industrial sectors. Exports make up a solid chunk of its business—ranging from about 31% to 44% of product sales in recent years.

What happens next?

IPO allotment is set for December 19, with shares expected to hit demat accounts by December 22 and listing planned for December 23 on BSE and NSE.

Around ₹225 crore from the IPO will go toward paying off debt; the rest will fund new machinery and other business needs.