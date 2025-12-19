KSH International IPO draws lukewarm response, misses full subscription
KSH International's ₹710 crore IPO didn't quite catch fire—it closed on December 18 with just 0.83x subscription (1.12 crore bids for 1.36 crore shares).
Retail investors showed the most interest at 0.86x, while non-institutional buyers lagged behind.
What does KSH International do?
The company makes and exports magnet winding wire, supplying big players in power, renewables, railways, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Exports make up a solid chunk of its business—ranging from about 31% to 44% of product sales in recent years.
What happens next?
IPO allotment is set for December 19, with shares expected to hit demat accounts by December 22 and listing planned for December 23 on BSE and NSE.
Around ₹225 crore from the IPO will go toward paying off debt; the rest will fund new machinery and other business needs.