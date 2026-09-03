KSSL and Thales to make 70-mm rockets in India
Bharat Forge's Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) is joining forces with French defense company Thales to make 70-mm rocket systems right here in India.
Announced during a Belgian state visit, the deal covers both unguided and laser-guided rockets already used by the Indian Armed Forces.
It's all about boosting local manufacturing under the Make in India push.
Rockets for air ground naval use
Thales brings its rocket tech know-how, while KSSL handles manufacturing and integration.
These rockets will be used on air, ground, and naval platforms: think counter-drone missions and more.
The first fully made-in-India rocket is set for early 2027.
Officials say this move not only strengthens India's defense game but could also open doors for exports, helping put India on the map as a global defense supplier.