Kuehne+Nagel opens Chennai tech center to build smarter freight tools
Business
Kuehne+Nagel, a major player in global logistics, just opened a new tech center in Chennai to level up its digital game.
The goal? Build smarter tools like SALOG to manage worldwide sea and air freight more efficiently.
Chennai made the cut thanks to its strong business vibe and history of supporting international companies.
Kuehne+Nagel and Accenture plan 250 jobs
To get things rolling faster, Kuehne+Nagel teamed up with Accenture, a move expected to create 250 jobs by early 2027.
Company leaders say building tech in-house means quicker innovation and better service for customers.
With 88,000 employees serving nearly 400,000 clients across almost 100 countries, this new center shows how serious it is about tapping into India's tech talent and pushing supply chain innovation forward.