Kuku FM targets ₹15,000cr valuation with ₹3,500cr IPO plan Business Jun 04, 2026

Kuku FM, the audio streaming app, is gearing up for a ₹3,500 crore IPO and hoping to hit a massive ₹15,000 crore valuation, way above its last private market value of ₹4,500 crore.

The final numbers will depend on how the market reacts.