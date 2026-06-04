Kuku FM targets ₹15,000cr valuation with ₹3,500cr IPO plan
Business
Kuku FM, the audio streaming app, is gearing up for a ₹3,500 crore IPO and hoping to hit a massive ₹15,000 crore valuation, way above its last private market value of ₹4,500 crore.
The final numbers will depend on how the market reacts.
Kuku FM revenue up sevenfold
The company's revenue shot up seven times in fiscal 2026 (FY26), reaching ₹1,400 crore from just ₹241 crore in FY25 (fiscal 2025).
Back in October 2025, Kuku FM raised $85 million in fresh funding led by Granite Asia (formerly GGV Capital), with support from investors like Vertex Growth Fund and Krafton.