Kumar Mangalam Birla plans $30bn global expansion including Alabama plant
Business
Kumar Mangalam Birla is making waves with a $30 billion plan to boost the Aditya Birla Group over the next few years.
The investment will power up their businesses in India and worldwide, including a brand-new aluminum recycling plant in Alabama, US.
Birla invests $5bn in Alabama US.
Birla's $5 billion move into Alabama highlights his belief in the US market, even with today's tricky global politics.
The group already earns 42% of its sales from outside India and generated $72 billion in revenue in the year ended March, operating across 41 countries, showing they are serious about staying innovative and expanding globally.