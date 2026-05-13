Vodafone Idea all set for capital infusion soon

Vodafone Idea is set to get a fresh round of funding, led by its non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla , as per Moneycontrol. The move comes as the telecom operator continues to negotiate with lenders for a major debt package. The funds are intended for network expansion and operational needs. Birla's recent return as non-executive chairman after AGR relief is seen as a strategic move in these lender negotiations, aimed at reassuring banks.

Leadership changes Birla's return as chairman sparks speculation Last week, Vodafone Idea announced Birla's appointment as non-executive chairman, replacing Ravinder Takkar. The company also revealed plans for a board meeting on May 16 to discuss raising funds through preferential issue of equity shares and/or warrants. This proposed equity raise is seen as a move to boost investor and lender confidence.

Future prospects Funding requirements raise concerns An industry analyst told Moneycontrol that the market doesn't expect a huge capital raise. Instead, it could be more of a confidence-building exercise aimed at reassuring lenders and investors. However, the bigger question remains Vodafone Idea's funding requirement, which is nearly ₹95,000 crore. This includes roughly ₹45,000 crore for capital expenditure alone, apart from spectrum liabilities and bank debt obligations.

Advertisement

Financial support Continuous capital infusion since merger Since the 2018 merger, Vodafone Idea's promoters, the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, have infused capital multiple times to keep operations running. In March 2022, they committed around ₹4,500 crore through preferential equity infusion. Currently, Vodafone Idea is negotiating with a consortium led by the State Bank of India for nearly ₹25,000 crore in debt and ₹10,000 crore in letter of credit facilities for procuring 4G and 5G network equipment.

Advertisement