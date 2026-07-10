Kusumgar IPO stays hot with 38% GMP on final day

Timeline

Share allotment and listing details

The share allotment for Kusumgar's IPO is likely to be completed on July 13, 2026. The stock is expected to debut on the NSE and BSE on July 15, 2026, subject to the completion of the allotment process. The GMP for Kusumgar's IPO is ₹158, indicating that shares are trading at a significant premium in the unofficial market ahead of listing. Based on the upper price band of ₹419, this suggests an estimated listing price of around ₹577.