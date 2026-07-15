Kusumgar lists at 37% premium over IPO price
By Mudit Dube
Jul 15, 2026 10:54 am
What's the story
Kusumgar, a manufacturer of engineered fabrics, has made a strong debut on the Indian stock market. The company's shares were listed at ₹574 per share on the BSE today, translating to a premium of 36.99% over its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹419 per share. On the NSE, Kusumgar's shares debuted at ₹569 per share, reflecting a premium of 35.8%.
Market performance
Kusumgar's IPO was subscribed 128.85 times
The ₹650-crore IPO of Kusumgar was subscribed a whopping 128.85 times between July 8-10 in the primary market.
The company's shares were offered at a price band of ₹398-419 per share.
After listing, Kusumgar's market capitalization stood at ₹6,026.5 crore on both exchanges, BSE and NSE.