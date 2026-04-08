Kyle Kosic joins Project Prometheus to focus on AI infrastructure

Prometheus aims to build industrial AI

Launched in November 2025, Prometheus wants to create powerful AI for industries like manufacturing, aerospace, computing, and cars.

The team has been busy recruiting top talent from places like Meta, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind, especially people who know how to build big tech systems.

Backed by more than $6.2 billion as of November 2025, with Bezos reportedly seeking as much as $100 billion for an AI manufacturing fund that could also finance Prometheus, this is one of the most ambitious AI startups around right now.